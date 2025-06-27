Decoding Everything

Decoding Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
3d

The sports commentary was the only thing that broke the immersion a few times. The race scenarios themselves already felt a little far-fetched as someone with zero knowledge of motor racing: surely this technique where one racer "slows down the leaders" for the other racer to catch up isn't an actual thing that only one team has ever thought to do. But I could have lived with it without that didactic commentary!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Chen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture