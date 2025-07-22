Decoding Everything

Decoding Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bradly Martin's avatar
Bradly Martin
6d

Hey Dave, Appreciate the quick Eddington words. Excited to see it but my occupation at that time had me dealing with people affected by Covid every day and my take from real life experience is misinformation is a huge problem and I'm bummed to find out this seems to go unaddressed. Also my positive take away from the experience is people deserve to be healthy. It seems the film doesn't address this either 😵‍💫☕️ maybe I should skip it

Thanks again for your work 🎻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Chen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture