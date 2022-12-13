Five Cool Videos You Should Check Out (12/13/22 Edition)
Including my review of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.
Let’s try something new this week: Here are five YouTube videos I’ve watched (or made) recently that I found interesting, enlightening, and/or entertaining. Note: I’m putting my own video review of Avatar: The Way of Water into the mix because if I put it separately, it would imply that I didn’t think it was good? But I guess now it seems a bit self-aggrandizing. Ah well!
My (non-spoiler) video review of Avatar: The Way of Water+
I reviewed Avatar: The Way of Water! Sadly I think I’m going to have the minority opinion on this one but I have to stand in my own truth against the sequel of the highest grossing film of all time. All that said: still a worthwhile theatrical experience, as one would expect.
Adele surprises Adele impersonators
I need to thank Spencer Althouse for turning me on to this 6-year old video: Adele once surprised a bunch of her impersonators at a live “audition.” This video actually made me tear up: The moment when the impersonators realize what’s going on is so magical. You get to watch them make a whole emotional journey in the span of a couple of minutes.
Mark Rober’s Egg Drop from Space
Mark Rober has been going massively viral for years with his intricate exploding packages for porch thieves, but I appreciated his latest effort to drop an egg from space and have it survive. What’s great about this video is it shows you how crushing it is when a plan for a project goes into the toilet and you have to regroup and find the motivation to keep going.
The Verge journeys into the Metaverse
Meta has spent over $36 billion on the Metaverse so far. This video does great job of illuminating what that money has bought so far. Spoiler: It’s not good. If journalists that study technology for a living can barely make heads or tails of Horizon Worlds (Meta’s flagship app for VR), I don’t have much hope for the rest of us.
A Timeline of Elon’s Twitter Mistakes
This video by Thought Slime does an excellent job of summarizing all the wild stuff that’s happened at Twitter this year, along with a great moral to the story. Definitely a must watch for those who aren’t following the saga closely and what to get brought up to speed.
BONUS VIDEO: Elon Musk gets viciously booed at a Dave Chapelle show
Inadvertently humiliating Elon Musk is the funniest thing Dave Chapelle has done in 3+ years.
That’s it for now. If you have a chance, hit me up in the comments (or reply to this email!) and let me know if you’d appreciate rundowns like this in the future.
Stuff I’ve Made
For Decoding TV, Roxana Hadadi and I recapped the season finale of The White Lotus. It was an eventful episode of both the show and the podcast! Listen/subscribe here.
I vote for a spoiler review of Avatar The Way of Water. Hopefully with reactions not given on The Filmcast of which I’m also a Patron!