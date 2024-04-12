It’s been a bit light on updates here recently because I decided last week to journey to the path of totality in Indianapolis, Indiana to catch the solar eclipse. I’ve witnessed many partial solar eclipses before and I think we all know what the experience is like: you go outside, you put on the flimsy dark glasses, you hang around outside for a little bit while the sun is obscured kinda, and then you go back inside and go about your day.

But on a recent episode of The Filmcast: After Dark, a few commenters noted that seeing a total solar eclipse is a fundamentally different experience than any partial eclipse. I also watched this video by Smarter Every Day that seemed to say the same thing, reinforcing the notion that it’s something worth traveling to see.

So last week my wife and I started figuring out whether this was something we could do. We quickly realized we had some friends who not only had rented an AirBNB in the path of totality (and done so a year ago, no less), but also had a family drop out last minute. Their loss was our gain! After a 4.5 hour flight and a 3.5 hour drive covering over 2,200 miles, we finally made it to our destination.

Was it all worth it? In short: yes.

When totality occurred, I think I started shouting uncontrollably. I’d never seen anything like it before. Not only was it one of the most beautiful, surreal things I’ve ever witnessed, but it also helps you appreciate and understand your place in the universe. Truly we are insignificant beings in the midst of these hurtling celestial bodies, whose trajectories we cannot control nor influence!

Anyway, I made a vlog about the entire experience. Watch the video below:

I’m going to see Civil War and The First Omen this afternoon and hope to write about one or both of them later this weekend right here on Decoding Everything. In the meantime, if you saw the eclipse, let me know what your experience was in the comments!

