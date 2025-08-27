Decoding Everything

User's avatar
Pyare Fortunato's avatar
Pyare Fortunato
21h

Hey David. I’ve worked with Matty Labatqiue and was supposed to do The Wrestler but Matty and Darren had a falling out after The Fountain (Darren is very difficult) and thus it is the only one of his films that Matty didn’t shoot. It was a French DP, Maryse Alberti who had done a lot of realist hand held French movies and The Wrestler was a departure stylistically. Just wanted to point at that it is technically incorrect as stated here that Matty has shot all of his films. Great review though and can’t wait to see this one regardless of the mixed review. This is a nostalgic era of the East Village for me since it’s right after I moved to New York and spent a lot of my time there. Thanks!

