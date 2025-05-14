Decoding Everything

Filip V
6d

Phew! So glad to hear it, Dave! After learning the Blank Check guys ranked it as the second-worst MI, I was really worried. But *you're* the most diehard MI fan I know, and if you were pleased with it I'm confident I will be too.

Bring it on, IMF!

Fed
5d

Great read and well articulated! I felt the same way about Dead Reckoning, with the added deflating feeling of me not feeling the plot about The Entity at all.

After Fallout (my fave in the series) D.R. was a disappointment for me. I'm really encouraged to hear your thoughts on F.R. and I can't wait to see it! It never actually occurred to me I might feel bittersweet about it being the end. FIngers crossed I don't get teary-eyed 😛

