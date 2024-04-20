Happy Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver day to all who celebrate! The sequel to Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is out this weekend on Netflix and I had so many thoughts while watching it that I decided to whip out my laptop and write them all down, liveblog style. Please note: I do not endorse anyone watch a film in this way and you should assume there are massive SPOILERS for the movie below. Enjoy!

Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver opens with a ridiculous voiceover by Anthony Hopkins, who plays a robot named Jimmy (don’t ask). He’s explaining all the stuff that happened in the first film but it comes off as a random jumble of names and places. About 30 seconds into this film, my wife popped her head in from another room and, without looking at the TV screen, interrupted to ask for something. She then said, “Sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt your funny YouTube tutorial.” Based on the audio, she thought I was watching a YouTube video instead of the latest sci-fi epic by visionary director Zack Snyder. (Also: all the great movies begin with a clunky expository recap of the prior film, it’s just how things are done).

It turns out the Imperium really needs crops from Veldt and they’re gonna be back in 5 days to collect them. So Djimon Hounsou’s character Titus comes up with a plan: they’ll harvest all the grain ASAP and use it as leverage in the battle to come. Being completely serious here: I appreciate that the movie actually figures out a somewhat plausible plot reason why the Imperium doesn’t just bomb the shit out of Veldt.

One of the soldiers who originally invaded Veldt has fallen in love with one of the villagers and he’s also a mole, feeding false information to the Imperium. I believe this couple was introduced in the first film but I literally have no memory of them.

Ed Skrein’s character Atticus Noble was almost killed in the last film. The very first scene in this movie shows us that they were able to bring Atticus back to life by connecting a bunch of brightly colored tubes to him. Also, according to one of his helpers, Atticus was near death and suffered massive amounts of brain damage. Could have fooled me! Dude seems exactly the same in this one.

Michiel Huisman’s character Gunnar has a heart-to-heart with Sofia Boutella’s character Kora and explains that dying isn’t what he was most afraid of last movie. “It was losing you!” I say at the screen. And sure enough, that is pretty much the line he says. An AI could have written this movie, is what I’m trying to say.

Kora has a flashback showing how she became an outlaw. It turns out she was part of a plot by Balisarius to assassinate the former king’s family, but was framed for the entire incident. In the room where the assassination happens, there’s a string quartet playing appropriately dramatic music but everyone in the quartet is wearing a black sack on their heads. The musicians keep playing, as the King and his wife are murdered and Kora shoots the princess in the chest. This is obviously just Zack Snyder’s way to have diagetic quartet music in an assassination scene (otherwise the musicians would probably freak out and stop playing on account of all the killing).

The people of Veldt are trying to harvest all their grain and there is just an endless amount of slow motion of these scenes. Sometimes there will be slow motion and then it will cut to an even slower speed of the slow motion! I suspect I know how this movie is going to reach a 2+ hour runtime…

There’s a montage! The villagers figure out how to store the grain for maximum strategic advantage and also how to use knives and lasers. They also find and recover the ship that Kora arrived in, which has somehow not only remained untouched after crashing in the mountains (despite being fucking massive) but is still completely functional. Super easy, barely an inconvenience.

It’s the night before the attack and our heroes are meeting together and we’re getting another flashback. And another, and another. One is from Titus and about how he defied Balisarius and got all his men executed. The other is from Millius (Elise Duffy) who talks aboout how she was recruited to the resistance. Then there’s a story from Nemesis (Doona Bae) about how she cut off her own arm and put in a cybernetic one. It turns out all these people have some beef with the Imperium, but none of their beefs are particularly interesting or insightful. I also have no idea why we’re getting all these backstories in this film as opposed to the last one, which was sorely lacking in character development! (That said, I’m grateful we don’t get another flashback from Kora, whose story we’ve already seen multiple times at this point).

Atticus shows up with his Imperium ships. He confronts Kora who seems completely unsurprised that the guy is still alive and breathing comfortably. The two negotiate and Kora is ready to turn herself in to prevent any more fighting but Gunnar won’t have it and instead triggers a signal for all the village people to attack. They manage to blow up several of the ships (in slow motion!).

A bunch of Imperium soldiers break into the room where Nemesis is protecting a bunch of villagers and they decide to use their laser swords instead of guns, so that Nemesis can fight them with her laser swords in slow motion. But she gets one of her arms cut off in the fight and then is stabbed in the abdomen by a soldier before an absurdly young blonde villager boy decides he’s had enough of doing nothing and runs up to stab the soldier, which ends the attack. Gotta love some good old' fashioned child-on-soldier violence in your sci-fi action movies. Sadly, it seems Nemesis doesn’t survive, but this is a movie that opens with a dead character being brought back to life so who knows.