Decoding Everything
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The 10 Biggest Hollywood Fiascos of 2022
A look back at a year of chaos.
David Chen
Dec 17
19
3
Share this post
The 10 Biggest Hollywood Fiascos of 2022
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Five Cool Videos You Should Check Out (12/13/22 Edition)
Including my review of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.
David Chen
Dec 13
8
1
Share this post
Five Cool Videos You Should Check Out (12/13/22 Edition)
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Here's My Initial Reaction to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Some quick thoughts on James Cameron's return to Pandora.
David Chen
Dec 7
28
11
Share this post
Here's My Initial Reaction to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
How Every Twitter Alternative Kinda Stinks (So Far)
It's not great out there yet, but it's going to be okay.
David Chen
Dec 4
28
16
Share this post
How Every Twitter Alternative Kinda Stinks (So Far)
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Hurt People Hurt People (at the Oscars)
On Will Smith's interview with Trevor Noah and his comments about "The Slap"
David Chen
Nov 29
21
2
Share this post
Hurt People Hurt People (at the Oscars)
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
What Pop Culture Stuff Are You Thankful For This Year?
Praise for a year that was stuffed.
David Chen
Nov 24
20
6
Share this post
What Pop Culture Stuff Are You Thankful For This Year?
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
'The Menu' Is About How Oppressive It Is To Create Things
(but with more food porn)
David Chen
Nov 20
10
Share this post
'The Menu' Is About How Oppressive It Is To Create Things
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Value of Being Intellectually Curious
AKA The Two Types of Bosses
David Chen
Nov 16
22
2
Share this post
The Value of Being Intellectually Curious
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Initial Reactions to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
A beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman…but not much else.
David Chen
Nov 12
25
15
Share this post
Initial Reactions to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Twilight of the Blue Checks
On the meaning behind Twitter's verified badge.
David Chen
Nov 12
26
2
Share this post
Twilight of the Blue Checks
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Stuff I Watched on the Plane (November 7th Edition)
Plus some of that sweet, sweet Elon drama.
David Chen
Nov 7
38
7
Share this post
Stuff I Watched on the Plane (November 7th Edition)
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
That Time I Went Viral with a Video of My Immigrant Parents
Mm-hmm. Okay.
David Chen
Nov 3
35
5
Share this post
That Time I Went Viral with a Video of My Immigrant Parents
www.decodingeverything.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 David Chen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts